Drive-in movie series will wrap up this weekend

The final weekend of drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake Park will feature showings of “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets are available at drivein-lebanon.com but demand is high and the number of spaces available is limited.

Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park was launched this summer as a joint fundraiser and community event by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.

The series ran over four weekends in July and featured showings of “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Men in Black International,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

As that schedule concluded, the two nonprofits handed the program over to 360 Events Northwest, which is operated by Scott and Jill Ingalls.

“At Ingalls and Associates 360 Events, we produce events and we’ve had most of our events canceled. So, of course, we’re looking for anything we can do to keep events going,” said Jill Ingalls. “It’s a little bit good for our soul to do it and if we can have everybody make a little money on it, that would be great. Keeping it going through the end of the month for the community super important.”

The series continued in August with the documentary “Welcome Home: An Honor Flight Story” and the animated film “Onward.”

Ingalls said attendance was down for “Onward” mostly because of the unexpected continuation of the event and the short timeline for publicizing the movie. She said ticket sales for “Jumanji: The Next Level” have been very strong.