Downtown snowflakes light up Downtown Albany, here's what's new this year

Warm-glowing white snowflake lights are a sign of the times for winter holiday festivities in Albany.

For the first time, the city’s snowflakes are part of the Pacific Power Blue Sky renewable energy program, a push to go green with seasonal lighting displays. Blue Sky allows customers to match their energy usage with the purchase of renewable energy credits.

The Albany Downtown Association started the snowflake tradition in 1997, according to Executive Director Lise Grato. Before that, there had been candy cane displays, which were replaced when they became unusable.

“This is the first year that the downtown snowflakes join our community Christmas tree as part of the program,” Grato said. “The environmental benefits represent a reduction of 362 pounds of CO2e associated with the electricity used for our holiday lights.”

The first snowflakes, made with donated rebar from Burcham’s Metals and powder-coated by local body shops, were designed by the Albany Downtown Association and built in the South Albany High School welding shop by both SAHS and West Albany students.

Linn-Benton Community College was also involved. Albany Downtown Association and Albany Visitors Association volunteers added the lights.

As part of downtown improvements that were completed in 2018, utility poles were replaced with classic light poles and new snowflakes, manufactured commercially in Lebanon, were bought. There are 76 snowflake lights now, which were funded by the Albany Downtown Association and are installed by public works every year.

“The snowflakes make Downtown Albany a magical place that people enjoy,” Grato said.

Grato noted that the Albany Visitors Association Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest will start voting this weekend and continue through Dec. 20, adding that the snowflakes are a previous contest winner.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

