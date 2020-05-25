Downtown projects cut in City of Lebanon budget for 2020-21

Support for the Lebanon Downtown Association and the Downtown Building Restoration Program were eliminated in the 2020-21 budget for the City of Lebanon.

The city’s 14-person Budget Committee met in a virtual session on Wednesday, May 20, to review the proposed budget, which now goes to the City Council for final adoption.

The council can make minor changes to the budget, but Mayor Paul Aziz and the six members of the council have already had the opportunity to provide their input as members of the Budget Committee.

The cuts in downtown spending are directly related to the statewide response to the COVID-19 situation. The city’s funding for both the LDA and the restoration grant program is drawn from the transient room (hotel) tax. That fund has seen a dramatic drop since social distancing rules were imposed in March.

Boulder Falls Inn, the single largest contributor to the fund, has been temporarily closed and when operations do resume, no one knows how quickly the hospitality industry will bounce back. Because of this uncertainty, the committee took a cautious approach to budgeting from that fund, said Matt Apken, the City of Lebanon’s finance director.

“We really have no idea what to expect at this point and what type of revenue that we were going to get,” Apken said.

This led the committee to project a 70% decrease in revenue for this fund for the coming fiscal year.

For the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the city provided $50,000 for the restoration program and increased its support for the LDA from $10,000 to $25,000.