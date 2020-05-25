Downtown projects cut in City of Lebanon budget for 2020-21

Support for the Lebanon Downtown Association and the Downtown Building Restoration Program were eliminated in the 2020-21 budget for the City of Lebanon.
The city’s 14-person Budget Committee met in a virtual session on Wednesday, May 20, to review the proposed budget, which now goes to the City Council for final adoption.
The council can make minor changes to the budget, but Mayor Paul Aziz and the six members of the council have already had the opportunity to provide their input as members of the Budget Committee.
The cuts in downtown spending are directly related to the statewide response to the COVID-19 situation. The city’s funding for both the LDA and the restoration grant program is drawn from the transient room (hotel) tax. That fund has seen a dramatic drop since social distancing rules were imposed in March.
Boulder Falls Inn, the single largest contributor to the fund, has been temporarily closed and when operations do resume, no one knows how quickly the hospitality industry will bounce back. Because of this uncertainty, the committee took a cautious approach to budgeting from that fund, said Matt Apken, the City of Lebanon’s finance director.
“We really have no idea what to expect at this point and what type of revenue that we were going to get,” Apken said.
This led the committee to project a 70% decrease in revenue for this fund for the coming fiscal year.
For the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the city provided $50,000 for the restoration program and increased its support for the LDA from $10,000 to $25,000.
The City of Lebanon is continuing to provide support for the Chamber of Commerce from the transient room tax funds, but reduced its budgeted amount from $85,000 for this current fiscal year to $63,750 for the coming year.
City services are maintained at current levels in the budget, with the loss of just one full-time employee. The position which is being cut is a post in communications that is currently unfilled, so no layoffs will be made.
The effective total city budget for 2020-21 is $62.8 million, up from $56.1 million for the current year.
The city will dip into its contingency fund by about $640,000, but the remaining $3.9 million in contingency still exceeds the city’s targeted goal of 19 percent.
Because of the widespread economic uncertainty at this time, the city lowered its projected rate of property tax collection from 94% to 90%. To offset this, the City of Lebanon is choosing to underfund the Northwest Urban Renewal District this year by $1.6 million and allow these property taxes to be distributed to other taxing districts in the area, such as public safety and schools.
The city’s major ongoing public works project, the Westside Interceptor, will continue as planned this year.
The Budget Committee was chaired by Kim Ullfers, who is in his eighth and final year on the committee. The committee includes Mayor Aziz, city councilors Wayne Rieskamp, Robert Furlow, Rebecca Grizzle, Karin Stauder, Jason Bolen and Michelle Steinhebel, and citizen appointees Lance Caddy, Josh Port, Virginia Cloyd, Bob Elliott, Tom Wells and Kate Lacy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.