Downpours galore: 3 inches of rain in 24 hours

The way 2020 has been going, if you were tempted to build an ark over the weekend, no one would have second guessed you.

Some locations in Linn and Benton counties received more than 3 inches of rain between Saturday night and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The central Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains were particularly hard hit.

A weather observation station just west of Summit had the area’s top mark, receiving 3.6 inches of rain between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Just southeast of Sweet Home was the Linn County champion with 3.15 inches of precipitation in the same time period.

Between Corvallis and Albany had about 2.78 inches of rain, according to the Weather Service.

Both the Marys River at Philomath and the Santiam River at Jefferson reached their official flood stages on Sunday night, but were expected to recede shortly afterward according to Weather Service data.

The Willamette River at Harrisburg was at its action stage level, where water could surge over its banks.