Domestic violence charges brought against an associate professor at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon were dropped in Benton County Circuit Court earlier this month.
John Enrique Mata, now 58, was arrested at his Corvallis residence in April 2018 after a 29-year-old woman with whom he had been living reported he assaulted her. Prosecutors charged him with fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and harassment constituting domestic violence.
Mata had been scheduled to go to trial last week in the incident, but Deputy District Attorney Amie Mutusko filed to dismiss the charges Feb. 28, saying the alleged victim was physically and emotionally unable to proceed with the trial.
“The State believes if the matter proceeded to trial, testifying would unjustly place the victim’s health in jeopardy,” she wrote in a filing.
Judge Matthew Donohue dismissed the charges, without prejudice, March 1.
Mata's attorney, Nicolas Ortiz, said Wednesday that his client was satisfied with the outcome.
"He has maintained his innocence throughout," he said.
A representative of COMP-NW said Mata has been on administrative leave from the university since April 2018.
