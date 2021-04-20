 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Documentary on Oregon's Hart Mountain to premiere on Earth Day
0 comments
alert

Documentary on Oregon's Hart Mountain to premiere on Earth Day

  • 0

On Thursday, Earth Day, Oregon Public Broadcasting will air the Hart Mountain documentary film “Rewilding a Mountain.”

This is the television premiere of the award-winning documentary produced by Oregon State University professor Bill Ripple and featuring OSU emeritus faculty members Robert Beschta and Boone Kaufman, and their ecological insights on Hart Mountain Antelope Refuge in southeastern Oregon. Trip Jennings directed the film.

“Rewilding a Mountain” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on OPB Plus and at 11 p.m. that same night on OPB. The trailer can be viewed at https://filmfreeway.com/RewildingaMountain.

The film takes place at the refuge, where an ecological story unfolded after the government removed all cattle in 1990. New aspen trees took root alongside thriving creeks, migratory birds travel thousands of miles to nest in willow branches, and even the endangered sage grouse seem to be recovering in the uplands.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station
Local

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station

  • Updated

Alex Hovelsrud, with his dad Brian Hovelsrud, talks about the options at the Barn at Hickory Station in North Albany. "You'll never go hungry …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News