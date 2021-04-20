Documentary on Oregon's Hart Mountain to premiere on Earth Day

On Thursday, Earth Day, Oregon Public Broadcasting will air the Hart Mountain documentary film “Rewilding a Mountain.”

This is the television premiere of the award-winning documentary produced by Oregon State University professor Bill Ripple and featuring OSU emeritus faculty members Robert Beschta and Boone Kaufman, and their ecological insights on Hart Mountain Antelope Refuge in southeastern Oregon. Trip Jennings directed the film.

“Rewilding a Mountain” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on OPB Plus and at 11 p.m. that same night on OPB. The trailer can be viewed at https://filmfreeway.com/RewildingaMountain.

The film takes place at the refuge, where an ecological story unfolded after the government removed all cattle in 1990. New aspen trees took root alongside thriving creeks, migratory birds travel thousands of miles to nest in willow branches, and even the endangered sage grouse seem to be recovering in the uplands.

