Dining in Strawberry Plaza

The city of Lebanon has granted Conversion Brewery permission to set up a seating tent for customers in Strawberry Plaza.
Owner Matt Cowart requested use of the city park for outdoor seating as what he calls a “last-ditch effort” to keep his restaurant afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just felt that it would be more beneficial for the public for us to use the space in Strawberry Plaza that is currently not being used in the winter time rather than try to take up space on the sidewalks or alleys,” Cowart said in a presentation to the city council during its session on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Cowart previously spoke on behalf of the city’s restaurants during the December council session, requesting that these establishments be allowed to create outdoor dining spaces. Restaurants have not been allowed to seat customers since early December due to the enhanced social distancing requirements imposed by Gov. Kate Brown.
The city granted that earlier request and restaurants are working to turn some parking spaces and sidewalk areas into covered dining areas. One example which is already in use is at Gametime SportsBar & Grill, where tents have been set up out front on both the sidewalk and in the parking lot.
But Cowart’s request for Conversion Brewing went well beyond that. Cowart sought permission to use city park space for his business. City staff did not feel comfortable granting that permission on their own and the council engaged in a lengthy debate on the subject Wednesday.
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle fully supported Cowart’s proposal.
“People have no good places to eat out in Lebanon and this is really an ideal option, I think. I would love to see it supported,” Grizzle said.
Grizzle said she understood that some people may question the propriety of allowing a private business to use a public space on an ongoing basis.
“I would say we kept 12 people employed, we kept a restaurant through the pandemic. This is really extreme circumstances,” Grizzle said. “It’s winter, there’s not a lot of people using the park right now anyway let’s open it up for restaurant use.”
Councilor Jason Bolen said he had three central questions about the request:
Is the city willing to let a private business take over a public space for up to 180 days?
What will the space look like and will the public have access?
Is use of the space going to be granted at no cost?
“That’s something we historically have not done for things that take up a city resource for a long time,” Bolen said.
The city typically rents out Strawberry Plaza for private use for a fee of $75 per day or $37.50 for half a day.
Cowart said it is different renting the plaza for an event. The rental fee is factored in as an expense, but there is much more certainty about how many people will attend and what the revenue might be.
There is much less certainty about the current situation.
“At this point, I don’t know how many people are going to come out there. When you have a day when it’s raining an inch and blowing sideways, even if you have tents and everything in place, it’s not real inviting,” Cowart said.
Councilors Michelle Steinhebel and Karin Stauder both supported the proposal, but felt it was important to grant permission for shorter periods of time. Steinhebel suggested a 60-day approval, with staff review after four weeks to see if any adjustments needed to be made.
City attorney Tre Kennedy shared Bolen’s concern about setting a precedent, but he doesn’t believe the current situation establishes a precedent.
“I would have a great deal more concern about this if we weren’t in a state of emergency. We have a lot more flexibility,” Kennedy said.
Following the discussion, the council reached a consensus that Conversion Brewing be allowed to set up a tent inside Strawberry Plaza. But there is still public access to the plaza from both the front sidewalk and the alley and seating areas for public use are still available. The city will also waive the usual rental fee.