Detroit community building construction begins

In the midst of calamity, even the smallest stroke of luck can be a big break. While nearly the entire town of Detroit was leveled by the 2020 wildfires, one small patch of land remained virtually unscathed.
That patch, where the old Detroit High School sat boarded up for years, will now be the site of a future community building. The project is being touted as the first of many steps to rehabilitate the town that was devastated by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires last September.
Work on the new Detroit Community Building begins Saturday. The effort is made possible in large part by a record-breaking $250,000 donation from the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley and millions of dollars in labor and materials donated by local contractors.
The project is being coordinated by a collection of local contractors, called the Santiam Rebuild Coalition, as a direct response to the wildfires that leveled City Hall and countless homes and businesses.
“The idea right now is to have a community center — a large gathering place where people can … have the resources to come together,” said head contractor Rich Duncan, whose company is best known for coordinating the project for a 2010 edition of the hit TV show "Extreme Makeover" that was geared toward remodeling and adding onto the Oregon School for the Deaf in Salem.
The old high school gymnasium still stands, as well as another smaller building, so the construction will mostly focus on renovating the gym space and building around it.
“We’re going to remodel the gymnasium and that existing auxiliary building,” Duncan said. “We’re also going to add on about 6,000 square feet of auxiliary buildings … so there’s space for people to have meetings.”
The building is being envisioned as a replacement for the Detroit City Hall, which was completely lost to the fires, though it’s being called a “community building” because it will be a de facto gathering space for all kinds of local efforts as the years-long rebuilding of the community continues.
The idea for this project originated with the Detroit Lake Foundation, a local nonprofit that’s become something of a spearhead for the rebuild effort.
“Our goals have always been the same: to better the community of Detroit and the canyon,” Chris Tardiff, the president, said of the foundation’s mission. “But it was a slow-moving foundation prior (to the fires). … We did a lot of little things for the community (like) planting trees in Detroit or donating to large events. Now, with the fires, we’ve really ramped it up.”
Perhaps the most astounding part of the project is that all this work is being done at no cost to the community itself.
Duncan says that about 100 contractors have signed on to help the Santiam Rebuild Coalition with in-kind donations of labor and materials for the project. Even the architectural designs and engineering studies are being donated.
The total cost of the project could be as high as $3 million, all borne by the companies themselves instead of the community.
“We haven’t filled all of the holes in the project, but about 85 percent of the full project’s scope of supplies have already been donated,” Duncan said.
The land that the building sits on, a small and unharmed patch of green amid the otherwise charred landscape, was donated to the Detroit Lake Foundation by a person who wished to remain anonymous.
That means the price tag to the community will mostly reside in furnishing and decorating the space once construction is finished. That’s where the $250,000 donation from United Way will come in handy.
That money was touted as the largest single grant ever made by the United Way chapter serving Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties. United Way is a global fundraising consortium with branches that operate independently and direct funding to local nonprofits.
“This is going to go to help rebuild that community,” said Elizabeth Schrader, United Way’s chief development officer for the area, at a presentation of the donated check last week. “This is a long-term investment that will hopefully benefit generations to come.”
The project gets underway this weekend as contractors begin staging equipment and waiting for the last few work permits to be approved by Marion County. A groundbreaking ceremony kicks off at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the site, 345 Santiam Ave. in Detroit.
The plan is for the construction to be far enough along for a Labor Day picnic this year.
Local officials celebrated the community building as a crucial first step toward rehabilitating Detroit.
“The community center itself is something we’ve dreamed of for a long time, and to have the gift of this check, and what the builders' coalition is going to do to build it, is just phenomenal,” said Detroit Mayor Jim Trett. “There aren’t words to say how grateful we are.”