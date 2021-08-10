DEQ issues air quality advisory for Linn County

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory for southeastern Linn County on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Oregon DEQ, unhealthy levels of smoke coming from fires in Oregon's Cascades and Northern California are the reason for the warning. The air quality advisory is expected to last until at least Friday afternoon.

Oregon DEQ media contact Laura Gleim said the Middle Fork Complex Fire is the main cause of the smoke in Linn County. The fire is located in the Willamette National Forest. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is two percent contained and is over 5,000 acres in size.

Other areas that were issued the advisory include Southern Oregon and eastern Lane County. According to the DEQ, southeastern Linn County may experience “fluctuating levels of unhealthy smoke, with air quality improving during the late afternoons and evenings for at least the next several days.”

People most at risk to the harmful effects of the smoke include infants, young children, those with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

“When smoke levels are high, the best thing to do is stay indoors,” Gleim said.