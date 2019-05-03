A Lincoln County woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway.
Catherine Koch, 37, of Depoe Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.
Koch was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a Honda when she collided with a loaded dump truck, headed eastbound. The truck was loaded with dirt and towing a trailer also loaded with dirt. The truck is owned by RiverBend Materials of Salem.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said that the Honda veered into the westbound lane for unknown reasons.
The driver of the truck, David Scott Clark, 60, of Albany, was not injured.
There is no indication of alcohol or drugs as being a factor in the crash, officials said.
The road was closed at milepost 44 for four hours after the crash, with one lane opening at noon. A diesel spill from the truck had to be addressed before the highway could reopen. Flaggers routed traffic around the crash and motorists experienced lengthy backups. Motorists used Kings Valley Highway for the eastbound detour. Westbound motorists used Highway 34.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Doug Seirup at 541-766-6858 or email doug.seirup@co.benton.or.us.
