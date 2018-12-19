Over the years, Jim McDaniel played a major role in the development of the city of Lebanon.
Three years after his death, his influence is still being felt.
On Friday, Dec. 14, McDaniel Field was dedicated at Christopher Columbus Park. The youth field has an artificial turf playing surface suitable for both baseball and softball.
City Councilor Bob Elliott led the ceremony.
The field, as well as other improvements to Christopher Columbus Park, were made possible by a generous donation from Jim and Heather McDaniel, along with a grant of $206,500 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Tre Kennedy, past president of the Lebanon Junior Baseball Organization, said the park is only part of McDaniel’s legacy.
“It’s hard to look around Lebanon and see something related to kids that’s been done that doesn’t have the McDaniels’ fingerprints on it, it really is,” Kennedy said.
Jim McDaniel moved to Lebanon in 1957 and was a longtime teacher and coach at Lebanon High School. The McDaniels helped fund creation of the Lebanon Skate Park, and provided scholarships through several organizations. He was instrumental in the creation of the Lebanon Strawberrians and what would later become the Chamber Ambassadors. And it was through his efforts that a branch of the Optimist Club was established in Lebanon.
The wind gusted sharply during the dedication ceremony, but Heather McDaniel took that as a good sign.
“As the wind is blowing, that’s Jim,” McDaniel said. “This is part of the big picture for him. It’s one piece and it’s amazing to be part of it, to be here with the kids today.”
A group of students from Cascades School attended the ceremony to represent the young people who will benefit from the improvements.
In addition to the turf playing field, the project also includes building the city’s first fully accessible playground with a turf surface. The city installed fencing around the field and built accessible restrooms.
Still to be completed are the ADA compliant sidewalks, two dugouts, and resurfacing of the basketball court. This work will be finished in the spring, said Jason Williams, the director of maintenance operations for the city of Lebanon. He said the total value of the project, including the city’s matching labor and equipment, is just over $336,000.
Brian Vandetta, the vice president of the Lebanon Junior Baseball Organization, said the field will be used primarily by teams in the midget division. He pointed out that there was no pitcher’s mound on the field, which allows it to be used for both baseball and softball.
