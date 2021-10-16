Deadly weekly COVID update: Linn Co. statewide deaths increase

Oregon recorded its highest single-day, COVID-19 related death count this week — 82, reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday — and last week’s number of deaths was the highest since January.
There was one new Linn County death reported in Friday’s update from OHA, bringing the county’s death toll to 119. The new casualty was a 50-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 25. Benton County’s total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths remains at 30.
Part of the uptick in deaths can be explained by the lag in death data confirmation that naturally happens as OHA works through the new reports. However, previous trends have shown that death lags by about two weeks, whereas this week marks the fifth consecutive week of rising death tolls despite caseloads falling for seven consecutive weeks.
“OHA expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease,” the OHA said in its Tuesday report. “This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19.”
Statewide, there were 8,041 cases reported by the OHA since last Friday, marking yet another week of declining totals. There were 417 cases reported in Linn County, compared to 189 in Benton County. Linn County has now logged 12,290 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Benton County has tallied 5,272.
The percentage of breakthrough cases has increased for the third consecutive week, rising to 27.1% from 25.2% during the week of Oct. 2. Overall, there have been 30,687 breakthrough cases identified by the OHA.
Serious cases of coronavirus infection remain higher among the unvaccinated and, to date, only 1% of those with breakthrough cases have died (292 total breakthrough deaths).
There are five local schools with active outbreaks, which are categorized by the OHA as a school with multiple cases within four weeks and that share a single exposure. The schools are Corvallis High School, with three cases since Oct. 15; Clemens Elementary School in Philomath, with 11 cases since Sept. 19; Centennial Elementary in Scio, with seven cases since Oct. 4; Central Linn High School, with five cases since Sept. 30; and Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon, with 10 cases since Sept. 21.
There are a total of 59 local schools with recent cases. The county-by-county breakdown is found below:
Linn County: Lebanon High School (33 student cases since Oct. 8), Sweet Home Junior High School (three students since Oct. 7), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (15 students since Oct. 6), Scio Middle School (one student since Oct. 6), Oak Elementary (two students since Oct. 5), Sweet Home High School (two students since Oct. 5), Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon (13 students and one staff since Oct. 4), West Albany High School (12 students and two staff since Oct. 4), South Albany High School (12 students since Oct. 4), Santiam Elementary School in Mill City (four students since Oct. 4), Sand Ridge Charter School (three students since Oct. 4), Scio High School (five students since Oct. 3), Lacomb School in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 3), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (nine students and two staff since Oct. 2), Albany Options School (one student since Oct. 2), Takena Elementary School (14 students and one staff since Oct. 1), Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (three students since Oct. 1), Riverview School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 1), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (eight students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Elementary (eight students since Sept. 30), Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey (three students since Sept. 30), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 30) , Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (three students since Sept. 30), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (one student since Sept. 30), Timber Ridge School in Albany (eight students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg Middle School (four students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 29), Waverly Elementary in Albany (five students since Sept. 28), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Sept. 28), Centennial Elementary in Scio (one student and two staff since Sept. 28), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 27), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School (five students since Sept. 25), Central Elementary School (two students and one staff since Sept. 22), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 22), Albany Christian School (six students since Sept. 20), Pioneer School in Lebanon (three students since Sept. 20), South Shore Elementary in Albany (one staff since Sept. 20), Central Valley Christian in Tangent (one student since Sept. 18)
Benton County: Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (nine students and one staff since Oct. 5), Garfield Elementary School in Corvallis (five students and one staff since Oct. 5), Philomath Middle School (three students since Oct. 5), Alsea Charter School (12 students and one staff since Oct. 4) , Corvallis High School (eight students since Oct. 4), Philomath High School (three students and one staff since Oct. 4), Kings Valley Charter School (two students since Oct. 4), Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (nine student cases since Oct. 3), College Hill in Corvallis (four students since Oct. 3), Monroe Grade School (four students and one staff since Oct. 2), Adams Elementary in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 1), Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis (six students since Sept. 30), Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (four students and one staff since Sept. 27), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (three students since Sept. 26), North Albany Middle School (two students since Sept. 26), Monroe High School (one student since Sept. 26), Mountain View Elementary in Corvallis (four students since Sept. 25), Muddy Creek Charter School in Corvallis (two students since Sept. 22), Clemens Primary School in Philomath (one staff since Sept. 19), Philomath Elementary (one staff since Sept. 16), Jaguar Elementary in Corvallis (one student since Sept. 15).
