Deadly weekly COVID update: Linn Co. statewide deaths increase

There are five local schools with active outbreaks, which are categorized by the OHA as a school with multiple cases within four weeks and that share a single exposure. The schools are Corvallis High School, with three cases since Oct. 15; Clemens Elementary School in Philomath, with 11 cases since Sept. 19; Centennial Elementary in Scio, with seven cases since Oct. 4; Central Linn High School, with five cases since Sept. 30; and Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon, with 10 cases since Sept. 21.

Linn County: Lebanon High School (33 student cases since Oct. 8), Sweet Home Junior High School (three students since Oct. 7), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (15 students since Oct. 6), Scio Middle School (one student since Oct. 6), Oak Elementary (two students since Oct. 5), Sweet Home High School (two students since Oct. 5), Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon (13 students and one staff since Oct. 4), West Albany High School (12 students and two staff since Oct. 4), South Albany High School (12 students since Oct. 4), Santiam Elementary School in Mill City (four students since Oct. 4), Sand Ridge Charter School (three students since Oct. 4), Scio High School (five students since Oct. 3), Lacomb School in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 3), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (nine students and two staff since Oct. 2), Albany Options School (one student since Oct. 2), Takena Elementary School (14 students and one staff since Oct. 1), Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (three students since Oct. 1), Riverview School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 1), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (eight students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Elementary (eight students since Sept. 30), Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey (three students since Sept. 30), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 30) , Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (three students since Sept. 30), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (one student since Sept. 30), Timber Ridge School in Albany (eight students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg Middle School (four students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 29), Waverly Elementary in Albany (five students since Sept. 28), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Sept. 28), Centennial Elementary in Scio (one student and two staff since Sept. 28), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 27), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School (five students since Sept. 25), Central Elementary School (two students and one staff since Sept. 22), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 22), Albany Christian School (six students since Sept. 20), Pioneer School in Lebanon (three students since Sept. 20), South Shore Elementary in Albany (one staff since Sept. 20), Central Valley Christian in Tangent (one student since Sept. 18)