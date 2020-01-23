Every hunter who purchased 2019 big game or turkey tags needs to report their hunt results by the deadline, which is Jan. 31 for most tags.

Hunters are required to report on each deer, elk, cougar, bear, pronghorn and turkey tag purchased—even if they were not successful or did not hunt. Sports Pac license holders need to report on each big game or turkey tag issued.

Hunters who fail to report deer and elk tags by the deadline will be penalized $25 when they go to purchase a 2021 hunting license. This penalty is assessed once, regardless of the number of unreported tags.

These reports can be completed online, by calling 1-866-947-6339, or in person at any vendor that sells licenses.

