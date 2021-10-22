David Cuddihy named regional president of Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times

David Cuddihy has been named regional president of Mid-Valley Media — which produces the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Lebanon Express — along with The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

Cuddihy most recently has served as general manager of the Daily News, a sister publication. Parent company Lee Enterprises Inc., which publishes in 77 markets nationwide, made the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Cuddihy replaces Shanna Cannon, who is leaving the enterprise after acquiring a non-media company in Eugene.

“Dave is an innovative and customer-focused leader with extensive knowledge of how Amplified Digital’s vast array of digital products match with advertisers’ marketing strategies,” Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Cathy Hughes said in a news release. “He is ideally suited to lead in this rapidly expanding digital advertising environment.”

Cuddihy was named general manager in Longview in 2020. Prior to joining Lee, he was senior group publisher for GateHouse Media’s Missouri Lakes Group. His career also includes director of advertising for Star-News Media in Wilmington, North Carolina; regional advertising director for Hearst Connecticut Media Group; and advertising director for the Naples Daily News in Naples, Florida.

