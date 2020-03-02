Dave Winters honored at boys basketball home finale

When Dave Winters heard there was a growing movement to name the basketball court at Lebanon High School in his honor, he had a very simple reaction.

“I thought they were crazy,” Winters said.

Despite his humble protests, it is now official. Going forward, the Warriors will play their home games on Dave Winters Court.

The decision was made official at the Feb. 13 school board meeting and it was celebrated on Friday at the final home game of the season for the Lebanon boys basketball team. Winters is a volunteer assistant coach on the squad, maintaining a connection to the program that has lasted for many years.

After the traditional ceremony honoring senior members of the Lebanon cheer squad and the boys basketball team, Winters was recognized and the new name of the court was announced.

“It’s a great honor. What can you say? A lot of years on this court. A lot of memories,” said Winters, who graduated from what was then Lebanon Union High School in 1971.

Over the years, Winters has played a role in every aspect of the boys basketball program. A gangly youth, he worked hard to become a very good player for the Warriors. He later returned to the school as a teacher and coach. He has coached for more than 30 years serving as both a head coach and as an assistant and helping out with the varsity, junior varsity and freshman squads.

Jeff Stolsig, now the head coach of the Lebanon baseball team, remembers watching how Winters practiced and played as he pursued his goal of playing collegiately.