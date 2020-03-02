Dave Winters honored at boys basketball home finale

When Dave Winters heard there was a growing movement to name the basketball court at Lebanon High School in his honor, he had a very simple reaction.
“I thought they were crazy,” Winters said.
Despite his humble protests, it is now official. Going forward, the Warriors will play their home games on Dave Winters Court.
The decision was made official at the Feb. 13 school board meeting and it was celebrated on Friday at the final home game of the season for the Lebanon boys basketball team. Winters is a volunteer assistant coach on the squad, maintaining a connection to the program that has lasted for many years.
After the traditional ceremony honoring senior members of the Lebanon cheer squad and the boys basketball team, Winters was recognized and the new name of the court was announced.
“It’s a great honor. What can you say? A lot of years on this court. A lot of memories,” said Winters, who graduated from what was then Lebanon Union High School in 1971.
Over the years, Winters has played a role in every aspect of the boys basketball program. A gangly youth, he worked hard to become a very good player for the Warriors. He later returned to the school as a teacher and coach. He has coached for more than 30 years serving as both a head coach and as an assistant and helping out with the varsity, junior varsity and freshman squads.
Jeff Stolsig, now the head coach of the Lebanon baseball team, remembers watching how Winters practiced and played as he pursued his goal of playing collegiately.
“My friends and I had the privilege of watching the work ethic this guy had, the desire, the discipline, and the passion he put into his work to make that dream come true,” Stolsig said during his testimony to the school board on behalf of the court naming proposal. “What better model can we have for our young men and women in our schools than to see a guy like Dave Winters who had a dream, who worked with relentless time and effort and persevered until he reached his dream?”
Winters doesn’t see his contribution as anything out of the ordinary. He sees himself as someone who put his energy into the things he cared about.
“I’ve always enjoyed basketball. I love Lebanon basketball, tried to make it a better program,” Winters said.
Lebanon High Athletic Director Kraig Hoene said the court will be repainted to recognize this honor. It may take a little while to accomplish due to the cost, which is estimated to be about $20,000.
Tom Oliver, the chair of the Lebanon Community Schools board, said he received multiple phone calls, texts and emails in support of the proposal. He received no messages in opposition to the proposal.
Lebanon High teacher Anne Williams was one of the strongest proponents. She has great respect for what Winters has accomplished and understands that it is against his nature to seek this recognition. She is willing to ignore his objection to the spotlight to make sure his contributions are recognized by future students, staff and fans at Lebanon High School.
“Dave is one of the most ethical, hardworking and respected men that I have ever known. I am so pleased that he is being honored. He thinks that someone should be honored after they pass. But I told him how wonderful it is that people get to tell him how much they appreciate him now,” Williams said. “He’s not one to sit around. He always needs to be doing something. And it seems to always be something positive for the youth of Lebanon or Lebanon schools in general. He’s a true Warrior.”