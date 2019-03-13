The Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored four Linn County seniors on Friday during a ceremony at the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
Graduating seniors were invited to submit a 500-word essay to be considered for the award. The finalists were invited to Friday's ceremony.
Sara Hewitt of Sweet Home High School received the first-place award. Emma Bowler of East Linn Christian Academy placed second and Grant Ortiz of Scio High School placed third. Curtis Jones of Lebanon High School was honorable mention.
The event began with a presentation on proper folding of the American flag and the meaning of each of the folds by Larry Williams from American Legion Santiam Post 51.
The seniors were then invited to read the essays they had submitted. The event concluded with a reception.
Hawkins has been accepted at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of San Diego. She has also applied to the University of Santa Clara, Stanford, Brown, Princeton, Lehigh, Northwestern, UC Berkeley and UC Davis. She is planning to major in civil engineering.
Ortiz will attend Umpqua Community College in Roseburg and then transfer to Oregon State. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Jones will attend Oregon State and is not yet decided on a major. He has an interests in forestry and in business.
Bowler will attend Linn-Benton and then to transfer to Corban University. She will major in education and is planning to teach middle school.
As the local winner, Hawkins advances to the district DAR competition.
