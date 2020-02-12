Dance to be held Saturday as fundraiser for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

A parent/child dance will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Lebanon Senior Center as a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets are $10 per two-person team, with additional tickets available at $5 per person.
The event is being coordinated by a team from the Lebanon Fire District. The dance will include free snacks, a photographer and a DJ.
Members of the Lebanon fire department will travel to Seattle on March 8 to take part in the Seattle Stair Climb competition. Teams from around the country will gather for this event at which they will climb the 69 flights of stairs at Columbia Center, the tallest building in Seattle. This event is also a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For information on this annual event, go online to https://www.llswa.org/site/TR?fr_id=1640&pg=entry.