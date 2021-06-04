Damage control: OSU board members assisted Alexander in response to Title IX report

F. King Alexander, former Oregon State University president, issued multiple statements after a damning Louisiana State University Title IX report was released by a law firm on March 5 with sentences like “I am deeply saddened by the experiences of all survivors of sexual misconduct.”
The statement reads like Alexander’s personal response to the law firm’s report. However, emails obtained by Mid-Valley Media show Alexander’s messaging was crafted in collaboration with key members of the OSU Board of Trustees, the governing body tasked with holding the president accountable. The board eventually voted to place Alexander on probation on March 17, but he ultimately resigned March 23.
The records show Rani Borkar, board chair, Kirk Schueler, vice board chair, and Debbie Colbert, board secretary, went into damage control with Alexander days before the Husch Blackwell report was publicly released. The report found Alexander displayed a pattern of negligence in addressing Title IX concerns at LSU.
Title IX is a federal law that is intended to protect people from discrimination based on sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and sexual harassment on college campuses fall under Title IX, which requires institutions to investigate claims and protect students and personnel from further harm.
Alexander gave Schueler and Borkar advanced notice of the report on March 2 and findings therein on March 4 and they assisted him in crafting his messaging not only to the community, but to other board members who had not yet been notified.
“Rani Borkar and Kirk Schueler are the officers of the OSU Board in their positions as chair and vice chair,” Steve Clark, OSU vice president of marketing and university relations said about the decision to notify Borkar and Schueler prior to other board members. “Given their board leadership positions, Dr. Alexander sent a message to them on Wednesday, March 3, notifying them of the anticipated LSU report.”
Clark performs public relations for the board as well and has previously denied requests from Mid-Valley Media to interview board members for articles about F. King Alexander's departure from the university.
The first communication Alexander released to the public, on the night of March 5, hours after the Husch Blackwell report was published, was workshopped by Schueler and Borkar the day before, on March 4.
Colbert sent Borkar and Schueler an email on Alexander’s behalf with two attachments, one being a copy of Alexander’s answers to Husch Blackwell and the other titled “revised final draft statement clean,” which was a draft of the statement Alexander eventually released to the community in response to the report. In the email, Alexander said he had advanced awareness of what was in the report.
“While we have still not seen the report from the law firm, I have received information from a credible source tonight that the report will conclude that there was a failure of university leadership, including a failure to sufficiently fund the Title IX efforts,” Alexander said in the March 4 email.
The draft sent with the email was a far cry from the statement eventually released to the public the following night, though they both started with the same sentence: “I have been made aware that an external report by the law firm Husch Blackwell regarding LSU Title IX and sexual misconduct matters was released today.”
In the second and third paragraphs of the drafted statement, Alexander directly attacked the methodology used to compile the report.
“I understand from those who have reviewed the report that its content fully ignores the actions that I took to address sexual misconduct while president and chancellor of Louisiana State University,” Alexander wrote that start of the second paragraph.
The entire second paragraph and all other direct challenges were removed after Borkar and Schueler suggested doing so. Borkar also suggested Alexander “lead with (his) values regarding Title IX and responding to sexual violence,” and encouraged him to “focus on (his) track record that demonstrates these values,” before providing him with a brief list of examples. The statement that was eventually released did just that, and also included a sentence saying he was saddened by the experiences of survivors, which the initial draft did not include.
In the same email Borkar offered her suggestions, she said it was “very disappointing to hear (Husch Blackwell) are taking this tack with the report,” in reference to the critical nature of the findings. Borkar had yet to view the report before making an evaluation.
“I can only imagine how upsetting it is for you to see this report, and I hope that you recognize that your track record will speak for itself,” Borkar wrote.
Alexander released a longer statement on March 8 that expands on many of the same themes suggested by Borkar and Schueler, though it remains unclear what, if any, direct influence they had on the specifics of the statement.
In a March 7 email from Borkar to Alexander, Borkar applauds Alexander’s focus on his personal commitment to address sexual misconduct in the statement and referred to Becca Gose, OSU general counsel, Clark and Colbert as his “core team of advisors.” Schueler referred to the same group as “an experienced team with local and state knowledge to support (Alexander’s) messaging,” in a March 5 email.
It remains unclear how much influence Clark and Gose had in Alexander’s messaging, though Clark said the coordination between the university president and others in university leadership, including the board, is appropriate and commonplace, even in this particular instance.
“It is also very appropriate for the president to work directly with the leadership of the Board of Trustees on communications,” Clark said. "In this case, the chair and vice chair appropriately focused their guidance on how the president might effectively communicate in response to a report to be issued by another university about which the contents of were unknown at that time, as well as to what extent, if any, King Alexander as LSU’s past president, would be a focus.”
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.