 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily COVID-19 update: Benton County has highest vaccination rate in Oregon
0 comments
alert

Daily COVID-19 update: Benton County has highest vaccination rate in Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 08
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Benton County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate of any county in the state, with 67.1% of those 16 and older vaccinated, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority released on Monday.

Linn County was far behind, with 47.6% of its population vaccinated. 

In Benton County, 55,035 residents are vaccinated, while only 48,759 people in Linn County have been vaccinated. Linn County needs nearly 18,000 more people to get the jab to reach 65%.

In order for counties to move to Oregon's low risk level, at least 65% of residents 16 and older must have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when 70% of residents 18 and older receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. 

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from  OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 310

Total cases Oregon: 195,882

New cases Linn County: 17

Total cases Linn County: 5,034

New cases Benton County: 7

Total cases Benton County: 3,134

New cases U.S: 17,724

Total cases U.S.: 32,771,733

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,590

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 68

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 20

New deaths U.S.: 307

Total deaths U.S.: 583,074

New vaccinations Oregon: 23,929

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,561,036

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,591,802

Hospitalizations Oregon: 342 (up three from Sunday)

ICU beds Oregon: 81 (down one from Sunday)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News