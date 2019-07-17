Da Vinci Days is returning this weekend to Corvallis with three days of exhibits, music and the Graand Kinetic Challenge.
And some new stuff as well.
• A Kids Kinetic Challenge will allow youngsters to decorate their bikes and trikes and other “person-powered” vehicles and run them through an obstacle course.
• Saturday’s events will close at 9:15 p.m. with a light parade that will include Graand Kinetic Challenge racers and the band DTW.
• Back this year after a break of a couple of years is the electrathon road race from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is the fourth year of the reinvented festival after budget challenges forced it to temporarily suspended operations.
“It has morphed into a right-sized, free-to-all festival,” said Eric Nielsen, present of the da Vinci Days Board of Directors.
All events are free, with the bulk of the action Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Parking is $5 at the fairgrounds and at Crystal Lake for Sunday’s Graand Kinetic Challenge mud bog and river float.
Five bands will play Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
Food will be available from local vendors such as the Lani Moku rill, Francescos, Gourmet Hometown Heroes, Lil Porkies, Kell’s Kitchen, Delicias Valley Café and Kalamata Bistro.
The festival, backed by lead sponsors the city of Corvallis, Benton County, Oregon State Valley and HP Inc.. attracted 4,000 spectators a year ago.
