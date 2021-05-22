Cumberland Community Events Center celebrates building's 129th birthday, last before it's moved

The Cumberland Community Events Center held a celebration honoring the 129th birthday of the building it’s housed in on Sunday — likely the last such celebration before the repurposed Presbyterian church is (literally) picked up and moved down the street at the end of August.
The mostly outdoor celebration featuring performances by the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, tours of the church and refreshments, drew dozens of community members. While the star of the show was the building itself, the event also served to inform the community about the history — and future — of the community center.
It was the community atmosphere showcased Sunday that Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center board, has missed throughout the pandemic and sought to preserve. After nearly one and a half years of inactivity at the site, Eaton is excited to start rebuilding the community atmosphere the space was able to foster prior to the pandemic.
“The human element and the history is what it’s all about,” Eaton said. “The feeling of community, the building of community. That starts with people meeting each other and having a common experience and coming again to that location because it means something.”
Eaton’s group bought the building from the city of Albany in 2019 and then, the lot they plan to move the building to. Since the pandemic began, the uses of the building have been sparse, but Eaton works to ensure it’s benefitting the community, even letting a heavy metal band film a music video in the church recently. She was emotional when discussing the move from the original land, but took solace in knowing the building will be preserved.
Joel Orton, vice president of the Cumberland Community Events Center board, led the tours throughout the event Sunday. Orton, a retired architect of 40 years, explained to attendees, taken in small groups or individually, the building was bisected, spread out, and bridged with an addition in 1917 as the original congregation grew, which explains some of the characteristics that make the structure so unique.
Many of the colored windows able to be seen from the street are the original panes installed in 1892. Aside from the windows, Orton explained, the building will be picked up and moved intact. After being relocated to 520 Pine St., the building will undergo restoration work. Orton said the hope is to build additional structures and a parking lot to make a bona fide community events center.
People who would like to know more about the Cumberland Community Events Center can visit https://www.albanycumberland.org/.
