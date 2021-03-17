Croco, Workman continue to excel

Winning that award so early in her collegiate career did confirm that she could play at this level.

“At first, I was really nervous because I didn’t know the level it was or if I would fit in. It gave me a lot of confidence,” she said.

The team’s strong start has raised hopes for the postseason. The Gila Monsters can earn a spot in the national junior college tournament if they can advance past their conference and regional events.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Workman wasn’t able to make her scheduled visit to the rural campus. She is thankful that her choice has worked out well and she even discovered that she had family members in the area, which she did not know when she committed to the school.

“I made that decision purely based on faith and hope. I was really looking for confirmation that I was in the right spot. It’s really nice to know I’m in an environment where I can really grow, and that was my biggest goal,” Workman said.

Workman is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and this summer will go on a two-year mission. She plans to return to Eastern Arizona for one year following her mission and then is hopeful she can find an opportunity to continue her playing career at a four-year university.

Because of the unique circumstances this season, she is not using up a year of eligibility and when she returns will still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.