Croco, Workman continue to excel

One year ago, Ellie Croco and Mary Workman saw their high school basketball careers come to an abrupt end.
The Lebanon High School seniors were set to play Churchill in the fourth-place game at the OSAA 5A girls basketball state championships when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament.
But their playing days weren’t over. Both have enjoyed very successful freshman seasons at the collegiate level. Croco has been named to the West Coast Conference all-freshman team for her play at Saint Mary’s College, a Division I program in Moraga, California.
And Workman has been a season-long starter for Eastern Arizona College, a two-year school in Thatcher, Arizona.
Both players have thrived despite this unusual quarantine year. The social distancing rules which are in place have limited their college experience to this point, but they have found success on the court.
The postseason recognition exceeded Croco’s expectations for her freshman season.
“Definitely, I was just happy and humbled to receive that,” Croco said in a phone interview. “Just with the year that our team had as well, it was really rewarding to receive that.”
Her transition to the collegiate game was complicated by the knee injury she suffered as a junior. That injury limited her explosiveness during her senior year and it took time for her to fully regain confidence in the knee.
That kernel of doubt was compounded by the awareness that she was taking a giant step up playing major college basketball.
“I was certainly rusty. The competition, playing against people who are bigger, better, more experienced, but overall it was super rewarding for me. It was definitely a learning experience,” Croco said.
Early in the season Croco was playing about 10 minutes a game. But circumstances soon pushed her into a new and larger role for the Gaels.
“Unfortunately, one of my teammates went out for the season, two of them actually went out for the season. They were more of a center and forward position. I kind of had to step in a bit and play a bigger position, which I was happy to do because that meant more playing time for me,” said Croco.
Croco started seven games for the Gaels, averaging 6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 18 minutes of playing time. A post player in high school, Croco fit right in with the Gaels’ five-out offensive attack, making 14 of her 41 3-point attempts on the season (34%).
Her breakout game came on Jan. 26 at San Diego when she scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, five of them off the offensive glass, in a 63-56 victory.
“In terms of being a teammate, I felt I belonged immediately, in terms of relationships,” Croco said. “On the court, it was when I was out there and contributing … The first time it really clicked for me was when we won against San Diego at San Diego.”
She is nearing the point where she feels fully recovered from the knee injury. Looking back, she now sees the positive side of going through the long months of rehabilitation.
“It completely changed my mindset, that any game you play could easily be your last. Maybe not forever, but for the time being. It really makes you appreciate every single practice or workout or game that you have because the times you are not able to do that, you really, really wish you could,” Croco said.
The Gaels ended their season with a record of 7-19, 4-14 in the West Coast Conference.
Croco is majoring in history with a minor in creative writing. So far, all of her classes have been held online and that is expected to continue through this spring semester.
Workman’s season is still ongoing. The Gila Monsters routed visiting Community Christian College 96-38 on Saturday night. Eastern Arizona still has several games left in its regular season in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
The team is 11-1 and has won seven in a row. Workman has started every game and has already been recognized with one of the conference’s player of the week awards.
“I was just happy to be a role player and do whatever I needed to fit in. I wasn’t expecting a lot of minutes. Starting was a huge surprise,” Workman said.
Winning that award so early in her collegiate career did confirm that she could play at this level.
“At first, I was really nervous because I didn’t know the level it was or if I would fit in. It gave me a lot of confidence,” she said.
The team’s strong start has raised hopes for the postseason. The Gila Monsters can earn a spot in the national junior college tournament if they can advance past their conference and regional events.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Workman wasn’t able to make her scheduled visit to the rural campus. She is thankful that her choice has worked out well and she even discovered that she had family members in the area, which she did not know when she committed to the school.
“I made that decision purely based on faith and hope. I was really looking for confirmation that I was in the right spot. It’s really nice to know I’m in an environment where I can really grow, and that was my biggest goal,” Workman said.
Workman is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and this summer will go on a two-year mission. She plans to return to Eastern Arizona for one year following her mission and then is hopeful she can find an opportunity to continue her playing career at a four-year university.
Because of the unique circumstances this season, she is not using up a year of eligibility and when she returns will still have four years of eligibility remaining.