One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting reported early Friday morning in the 500 block of Surrey Lane in Sweet Home.
According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers received the report shortly after 2:30 a.m. They responded to the scene, where one man was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a hospital. His current condition is unknown, and the men's names have not been released.
The Linn County Major Crimes team — which consists of members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany police departments — responded to assist.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.