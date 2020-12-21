Skate park stabbing suspect arraigned on three felony counts

A Corvallis woman who allegedly stabbed a man at the Corvallis skate park earlier this month was arraigned Monday on three felony counts following an indictment by a Benton County grand jury.
Mandy Mae Switzler, 43, was indicted on first-degree assault, a class A felony; second-degree assault, a class B felony; and unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony.
Switzler was arrested Dec. 5 after witnesses say she stabbed James Javon Cleveland with a 12-inch knife after Cleveland approached another man’s tent, where Switzler was, to ask for a cigarette. Switzler was found by police in the area of the park smelling strongly of alcohol.
Switzler was initially arrested for first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The additional assault count was added following further investigation of the incident. Switzler has been held at Benton County jail on $50,000 bail since her arrest.
Cleveland was found in the skate park bleeding substantially from the abdomen. He was in shock and wasn’t able to give a statement before being taken to the hospital, Corvallis police said.
Two days after the incident, police reported Cleveland remained in Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Seven people are listed on the indictment as witnesses to the stabbing.
First-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon with a minimum sentence of seven years, six months. Second-degree assault is also a Measure 11 crime. It comes with a minimum sentence of five years, 10 months.
Those convicted of Measure 11 crimes serve every day of their sentences.
Thomas Hill, Switzler’s court-appointed attorney, didn’t return a call Monday afternoon seeking comment on the arraignment.
