Scio woman charged with financial crimes

A Scio woman has been accused of stealing at least $281,000 from a Harrisburg business owner.

Amber Wulff, 42, was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of aggravated first-degree theft and one count each of laundering a monetary instrument, first-degree theft and identity theft. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Aug. 17, according to Oregon’s online court database.

The crimes were allegedly committed between 2016 and May of this year, according to the charging document.

The accuser listed on court paperwork is Steven Carothers, who has owned RELCO Truss in Harrisburg since 1984. Carothers’ son is in the process of taking over the business, which provides wooden roof truss packages for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Carothers declined comment about the case.

Wulff was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the case on July 13, but later that day she paid 10 percent of her $100,000 bail and was released from the Linn County Jail, according to court paperwork.

She declined to comment on the matter, but her attorney Mark C. Cogan made a brief statement when contacted by a reporter on Wednesday.

“Like anybody accused of a crime, Ms. Wulff is presumed innocent and she has not been convicted of anything yet,” Cogan said.