Scio man, Salem woman killed in motorcycle crash

A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.

H. Steven Sorensen was 78. His passenger, Joanne De May was 77.

The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 219 at Champoeg Road NE.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an Acura MDX, operated by Judee Fehsenfeld, 62, of Wilsonville, was southbound on the highway when she stopped just short of the intersection. After pausing briefly, she attempted to reenter the highway and collided with a southbound BMW K16 motorcycle operated by Sorensen, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

The impact sent the motorcycle out of control and into the northbound lane of Highway 219 where it was struck by a northbound Kia Sorrento operated by Traci Holmes, 58, of McMinnville, the news release states.

Holmes and her two passengers, Marla Robertson, 67, and Beverly Lane, 84, both of McMinnville, were all transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 219 was closed for approximately 4.5 hours, according to the news release.

OSP was assisted by the St. Paul Fire District, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

