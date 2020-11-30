 Skip to main content
Publiv Safety Log (Dec. 1)
Publiv Safety Log (Dec. 1)

police tape

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Arrest — 11:15 p.m. Nov. 24, 2000 block of Northwest Tyler Avenue, Corvallis. Chelsea Adele Nunn, 30, was arrested for hindering prosecution and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Arrest — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Benton County jail. Kassandra Jean Schumacher, 26, an inmate at the jail, was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer after trying to run through two deputies to leave her cell during trash pickup. She scratched one of the deputies on the face, hand and arm.

