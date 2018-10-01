Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen rifle — About 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, a caller in the 400 block of Wagon Wheel Drive reported that sometime between Sept. 19 and 24, someone stole a Marlin 30-30 rifle valued at $500.
Recovered vehicle – 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 39300 block Mount Hope Drive, Lebanon. A black Toyota Corolla reported stolen out of Scio was recovered.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson sentence — From Tuesday, Sept. 26. Sarah Kristine Shelton, 34, of Lebanon, who pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree arson on Sept. 18, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served. Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs from mid-August show that deputies responded to the 400 block of Center Street near Lebanon and arrested Shelton after a disturbance at her residence.
