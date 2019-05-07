LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft at boat ramp — About 2 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road reported that someone entered an unlocked vehicle at the boat ramp and took a cellphone and wallets.
Theft — About 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 500 block of Wagon Wheel Drive reported that someone entered a residence and took $2,500 worth of items.
Missing trailer — About 7 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 5000 block of Three Lakes Road reported a single-axle trailer valued at $1,500 was missing.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Tire dumping — About 10 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 600 block of Oak Terrace reported someone dumped several tires and a weed mower on her property.
Laptop computer — About 5:32 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported finding a laptop computer in the restroom at Sankey Park. The laptop was placed in the Sweet Home Police Department property locker.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen car — At 7 a.m. Friday a man called to report his dark green 2000 Chevrolet Malibu, Oregon license number XRR-474, had been stolen from the 200 block of Southwest 53rd Street.
Stolen car — At 9:30 a.m. Friday a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report the theft of his light blue 1995 Honda Accord from outside his residence in the 1000 block of Southwest Park Avenue.
Menacing — At 12:52 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to Castor, 458 SW Madison Ave., for reports of a man being abusive and making threats. After being asked to leave by an employee, the man reportedly responded by raising his fist and throwing water at the employee. He also allegedly threatened to punch the employee, cut her ovaries out, sexually assault her children, and kill her children and her cat. Cameron Matthew Corbell, 45, was arrested on charges of menacing and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly — At 4:45 p.m. Friday an officer was dispatched to Northwest Fifth Street and Van Buren Avenue, where a man was standing in the middle of the intersection, obstructing traffic and making rude hand gestures at motorists. Cameron Matthew Corbell, 45, who had been released from jail earlier that afternoon, was arrested on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and taken back to jail.
Probation violation — At three minutes to midnight on Friday, an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue for reports of an intoxicated male who was harassing people and attempting to start fights with them. Vladimir Pearson, 24, was arrested on a charge of violating his probation by consuming alcohol. At the jail, his blood alcohol level reportedly was measured at 0.18%.
Funny money — At 2:41 p.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store at 746 NW Kings Blvd. for reports that a man had attempted to purchase pizza and cigarettes with a phony $100 bill. The note, which was marked with pink Chinese characters, appeared to be Oregon State University “training” money used to educate Chinese exchange students about U.S. currency. The man who had attempted to pass the bill told the officer he was schizophrenic and appeared to be having a mental health issue. He was not charged with a crime.
Disorderly — At 9:53 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Starbucks at 425 SW Madison Ave. for reports of a man who was high on meth, eating food he couldn’t pay for, disturbing customers and refusing to leave. He reportedly punched another man who tried to intervene, but the victim declined to press charges. Marcus Alexander Popa, 23, was arrested on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Disorderly — At 12:29 a.m. on Monday, an officer was dispatched to reports of a potential fight in progress near Northwest Monroe Avenue and 14th Street, where two men were seen chasing and threatening another man. Jesse Jack Mason, 36, and David Davis, no age or middle name available, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.