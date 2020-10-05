Public safety logs (Oct. 6)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Arrest —12:21 p.m. Friday, Southeast Third Street and Goodnight Avenue. A caller reported a man riding a bicycle while carrying a rifle northbound on Third Street. The man was described as wearing a dinosaur onesie. An officer located Josiah Bybee, 21, and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft.
Warrant arrest — 10:38 a.m. Saturday, 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Street. Alexander Maybee, 25, was arrested on a Benton County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Bike theft — 10:52 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Northwest 28th Street. A dark green cruiser-style bicycle was stolen. No suspect information was available.
Warrant arrest — 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard. Cody Lee, 27, was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant and on other warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court and a probation violation.
Arrest — Sunday, 3100 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard. Blasina Morel Ferrer, 38, of Corvallis, was arrested and taken into custody on felony counts of attempted second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of attempted assault, harassment and menacing. A man reported she was chasing her teenage son with a knife. When an officer arrived, Ferrer became errratic and armed herself with a large rock. The officer was able to de-escalate the situation and she was taken into custody without incident. Police later learned the woman tried to attack the man with a large glass bottle and harassed her son with a knife.
Mail theft — 10:10 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Northwest Division Street. Apiece of outgoing mail was stolen. No suspect information was available.
Mail theft — Sunday, 3000 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard. A caller reported a man looking inside mailboxes in the area. An officer later found discarded mail on the side of the road and determined it was associated with vacant homes in the area. The mail was returned.
Burglary — Sunday, 1700 block of Northwest Polk Avenue. A homeowner said someone entered their attached garage through an unlocked door and stole two skateboards. There was no suspect information available.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Forgery, identity theft —10:50 a.m. Oct. 1, 22400 block of Wells Creek Road, Philomath. A man reported more than $200 was stolen from his bank account after someone forged a check Sept. 20 in Molalla. The man said when he opened his account he probably left checks in someone else’s car.
Bench warrant — 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Benton County jail. Jeramie Lee Moore, 43, of Junction City, was arrested on a Lane County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of felon in possession. Moore was already being held at the jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.