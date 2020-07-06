Public Safety Log (July 7)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Arrest — 2:49 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Southwest Western Boulevard. Brent Green, 59, was arrested after another man claimed Green pulled a gun on him and that there was a physical altercation soon afterwards. Green was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Arrest — 8:49 a.m. Friday, 300 block of Northeast Circle Boulevard. Luke Elbinger, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court.
Arrest —4:43 a.m. Sunday, Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 S.W. Western Blvd. Rebel Tester, 32, was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools after he was allegedly seen by a hotel employee attempting to use a pry bar and saw trying to cut into a safe. Tester was reportedly found by police with a crowbar and Makita saw.
Fire — Sunday, 3000 block of Southwest Chintimini Avenue. Residents reportedly placed embers from the previous night’s fire into their yard debris bin. The house was damaged by the fire, which was put out by fire personnel. No other structures were damaged.
Vehicle theft — Sunday, 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive. A 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen and later recovered by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office south of Corvallis. Several items were stolen. No suspect information was available.
Criminal mischief — Sunday, south downtown. Someone dumped beer over two parked patrol cars while officers investigated an incident near the skate park. No suspects were located.
Fireworks — Officers responded to 51 fireworks complaints during the holiday week, up from 44 complaints during the same period last year.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 6:13 a.m. Sunday, Maddison Bonczkowski, 19, was charged with first-degree burglary and attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 34000 block of Oakville Road.
Stolen vehicle — About 12:09 a.m. Monday, Elijah Sorrell, 26, from Aloha, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 1100 block of 34th Avenue Southeast, Albany. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Overloaded — About 4:55 a.m. Monday, a commercial log truck was 2,300 pounds overweight and 600 pounds overweight on a single axle in the 44000 block of Highway 20, Foster. Company was cited.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Failure to appear — About 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Michelle Ray, 29, was arrested on a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for driving while suspended misdemeanor and Michael Seiber, 40, was arrested on Linn County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended and possession of heroin. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — Derek Junius Robertson, 49, of Albany was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
