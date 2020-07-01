Public Safety Log (July 2)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DUII arrest — 6:02 a.m. Monday, 24000 block of U.S. Highway 20, Philomath. Jessica Rhea Cunningham, 39, Portland, was arrested for driving under the influence after driving off a 10-foot embankment. She was the vehicle’s only occupant and was not injured.
Theft from vehicle — 1:21 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Northwest Sulphur Springs Road, Corvallis. A backpack containing a bible and a journal was stolen from a vehicle at a public parking area. Another vehicle was also broken into there. A purse with credit cards and about $50 cash was taken. Windows were broken in both vehicles to gain access.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII arrest — 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Southwest 15th Street. Jacob Burgis, 24, of Corvallis, was pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested for driving under the influence and reckless endangering.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Manslaughter trial rescheduled – From Tuesday morning. Brian James McIntire of Sweet Home, accused of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and other crimes regarding an alleged intoxicated driving crash, was scheduled for a seven-day jury trial starting Nov. 2. McIntire’s trial was initially set to begin in mid-July.
Aggravated harassment – From Tuesday afternoon. Earl Leroy Spalding Jr., 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, attempted aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. The aggravated harassment was for allegedly spitting on public safety workers.
Stolen vehicle – From Wednesday afternoon. Dusty Lee Risland, 32, of Philomath, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
