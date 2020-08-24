 Skip to main content
Public Safety Log (Aug. 25)
Public Safety Log (Aug. 25)

police tape

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 9:06 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of Northwest Hayes Avenue. A 1997 Honda Civic was reported to have been stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday morning. 

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Criminal mischief — 8:38 a.m. Friday, 4400 block of Southwest Airport Avenue. A resident reported his mailbox was damaged by an explosion inside of it. The mailbox had burnt residue inside it and smelled like spent fireworks.

Shots fired — 11 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis. Deputies responded to two reports of shots reported near illegal homeless camps at a tree farm in the area of Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest West Hills Road. Nothing was found.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fee boxes — About 10:28 a.m. Sunday, two campground fee boxes were broken into in the 56000 block of Blowout Road, Idanha. Also, about 2:54 p.m., a Yeti cooler valued at $300 was reported missing from the same campground.

Crash — About 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Karissa Welch, 28, was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without driving privileges in the 34000 block of Bond Road, after being involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury crash.

Vehicles found — About 4:33 p.m. Sunday, deputies found two vehicles that had been reported stolen on private property in the 35000 block of East Lacomb Road.

Kayakers OK — About 5 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 100 block of North First Street, Harrisburg, reported seeing two kayaks floating upside down in the river. Harrisburg Fire and a deputy responded and found two persons on shore and not injured.

Vandalism — About 5:36 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 800 block of First Street, Mill City, reported someone caused more than $500 damage to a vehicle.

