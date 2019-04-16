ALBANY POLICE
Funny money — About 1:14 p.m. Friday, a person at Margin Coffee, 625 Hickory St., reported someone had passed fake $20 and $50 bills.
Restricted weapon — About 4:47 p.m. Friday, Alexander John Ordeman, 28, of Albany, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a knife attached to a lanyard.
Restricted weapon — Monday morning, Timothy Cantrell 43, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 2200 block of Geary Street.
LINN COUNTY
SHERIFF
Missing ATV — About 9:37 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of Griggs Road reported that an ATV was taken during the night and pushed into a ditch across the street.
Northern Drive accident — About 10 a.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 36000 block of Northern Drive. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Northern Drive west of Mountain Home near Brownsville when it crossed the road and went over an embankment and ran over some boulders, causing substantial damage. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was not injured. There were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.
Missing tools — About 2:05 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of Griggs Drive reported that nearly $500 in tools were taken from a tool shed. Photographs of the incident were taken.
Burglary — About 3:48 p.m. Sunday, David Slack was charged with second-degree burglary and theft of services after allegedly forcing entry into a restroom and taking a shower at Waterloo Park.
LINN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Felony DUII — Wyatt Yantis Snapp, 24, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer, misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot) and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday.
Child assault — Etta Francis Ross, 36, was charged with third-degree assault and strangulation. The crimes allegedly occurred on March 31, and the victim was an elementary school-aged child.
Identity theft — Miguel Rafael Virrueta, 25, was charged with identity theft and computer crime. The crimes allegedly occurred in October.
Vehicle theft – Dustin Sam Janes-Berntgen, 33, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on March 12.
Heroin delivery — Richard Shawn Wilcox, 58, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday.
Robbery — Johnathan Michael Davis, 26, was charged with third-degree robbery. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 1.
Meth, marijuana crimes — Edwin William Breedlove, 52, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful manufacture of marijuana. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 21.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Identity theft — At 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman in South Carolina called to report that someone had used her credit card account to order $45.94 worth of pizza in Corvallis. An officer went to an apartment in the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street, where the pizza was delivered, and spoke to a man there. The man said he had ordered the pizza using Discord, a free text and voice chat app for online gamers, paying for the purchase by using another app to send $10 to a person calling himself Jacob Sosa. Asked if he thought it was reasonable to purchase nearly $50 worth of food for $10, the man said he thought the person he was buying it from “had their ways.”
Intruder — At 11:49 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a report of an intoxicated male in a woman’s apartment in the 700 block of Southwest 14th Street. The woman said she had heard someone enter the apartment through the unlocked front door and a found college-aged male she didn’t know standing in her living room. She yelled at him multiple times to leave, and he asked her repeatedly if she was OK before leaving the apartment. The suspect could not be located.
Public disturbance — At 12:34 p.m. Sunday police responded to reports that a disorderly man was standing in the middle of Northwest Satinwood Street near Mirador Place. The man had reportedly lain down in the middle of the street, jumped in front of passing cars, hit the mirrors of passing cars, kicked a parked car, damaged a water meter and partially tore a sign off a fence. Jason Eric Kupis, 40, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was also charged with second-degree attempted criminal mischief for allegedly kicking the cage of the patrol car on the way to jail.
BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
Menacing — At 5:33 p.m. Wednesday a deputy responded to reports of a man brandishing a pistol and making threats during an argument over a woman at a trailer park in the 5100 block of Northwest Highway 99W. Lyle Eugene Kilthau, 77, allegedly pulled a pistol out of his coat pocket and warned his 62-year-old neighbor to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, who is now the younger man’s romantic partner. Kilthau was arrested on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.
Public assist — At 10:24 a.m. on Saturday a woman in the 96500 block of Smith Lane near Monroe called to request assistance driving through high water in the area and help getting her mother into the car. Members of the Monroe Fire Department went to the house and helped the women.
Guns and heroin — At 11:15 a.m. on Saturday a deputy stopped a 2008 Cadillac CTS on Bellfountain Road near Monroe for having illegally tinted windows. A search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a 9mm pistol, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 0.23 grams of a black, tarlike substance believed to be heroin and two oxycodone tablets. Dylan Lee Mendel, 21, of Philomath was arrested on charges of heroin possession, meth possession and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Water rescue — At 12:45 p.m. Saturday a deputy attempted to pull over a 2000 Acura sedan for a missing license plate near Southeast Third Street and Bridgeway Avenue. The driver pulled into the parking lot of The Agrestic marijuana dispensary and fled on foot while the vehicle, with a female passenger still inside, rolled into the rain-swollen millrace behind the building. The passenger, later identified as Amber Taylor, 45, of Albany, climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, which continued to sink. With the assistance of a Corvallis police officer, the deputy attempted to rescue Taylor by throwing her a rope, but she refused to get off the top of the car until the roof sank below the surface. At that point, she allowed herself to be pulled to safety. Law enforcement officers searched the area for the driver but were unable to find him.
