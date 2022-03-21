Prineville man arrested on suspicion of assault, DUII in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

According to Linn County Circuit Court documents, Ronald Jay Rich, 58, allegedly caused serious physical injury to his wife on or around Sunday, March 20. The document also alleges Rich drove while intoxicated with liquor the same night.

The Linn County Jail website lists Rich as being arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and DUII. According to the booking information, Rich’s blood alcohol concentration was between 0.15 and 0.19.

Lebanon police call logs show Rich was the suspect in a domestic disturbance call that came in around 6:39 p.m. Sunday at Franklin Street. According to the call log, the reporting party said her husband had pushed her when she was going outside and she fell on the concrete. She reportedly told police she thought her hip was injured. The suspect allegedly left in a vehicle.

Medics were dispatched, according to the call log, and when police asked the woman for details about her husband, she allegedly said “Just let him go, I don’t even want to report this.”

Medics transported the woman.

Officers then started looking for the suspect, later identified as Rich. Police were searching for a man driving a green Chevy Avalanche. Officers eventually located Rich at an apartment complex, according to the call log.

Rich has another DUII on his record from a 2020 incident in Crook County, according to Oregon’s online court database. He has also been convicted of harassment in multiple cases as well as fourth-degree assault in a 2020 case.

Rich was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Monday, March 21 on the same charges he was arrested on suspicion of.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

