A Sweet Home kidnapping suspect reportedly attacked a woman last week because he believed she had stolen heroin and cash from him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Jacob Reginald Bliss, 44, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday with first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, interference with making a report, unauthorized use of a vehicle and coercion.
The accuser told a detective with the Sweet Home Police Department that she went to a house in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue, where Bliss lives, to visit a friend on April 16. While there, she saw Bliss smoking methamphetamine, she told authorities.
On April 17, she received a phone call from a friend who said that Bliss was looking for her because he thought she had stolen money and heroin, the affidavit states. The woman drove to talk to Bliss with hopes of clearing her name.
Upon her arrival, she saw another male smoking methamphetamine, who told her, “You better run.” She was about to leave when Bliss charged her, put both hands around her neck and slammed her against a wall. She tried to scream but couldn’t make a sound, according to the affidavit.
“She said she was crying and telling him she did not steal anything from him but that he became angrier and squeezed her throat so tight she could not breath,” the detective wrote.
The next thing she remembered was waking up on the floor with Bliss pulling her up by her right arm and telling her to stop being dramatic, the accuser told the detective.
“Bliss yelled at her saying things like, ‘I will put a bullet between your eyes, you don’t have any clue who I am,’” the woman told authorities.
The affidavit states that Bliss allegedly grabbed her phone and purse, and demanded that she search his bedroom to find the missing drugs and money. The accuser told police that Bliss prevented her from leaving the house when she begged to go.
Witnesses interviewed by police said that they heard screaming, that the woman tried to jump a fence to get away, and that Bliss had her car keys, drove her car onto the property and searched the vehicle.
Bliss was arrested by authorities on the afternoon of April 18, after police running surveillance on the 27th Avenue house saw a male and female enter a vehicle in front of the residence and leave, according to a Sweet Home Police Department news release.
The male got into the back seat of the vehicle and lay down in an attempt to not be seen. A Sweet Home patrol unit followed the vehicle as it turned and parked on the 800 block of 22nd Avenue. As officers contacted the female driver, Bliss fled west on foot. Officers and detectives chased him to 18th Avenue where officers used a stun gun and took him into custody, the news release states.
When interviewed by officers, Bliss denied knowing the accuser and having an argument with her. He ultimately said that she had stolen $600 from his wallet when he had fallen asleep, but that he did not assault her.
When confronted with witness statements, Bliss said he has a poor memory, suffers from ADHD and is a drug addict, according to the affidavit.
Bliss is being held on $100,000 security at the Linn County Jail. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for May 6.
The Sweet Home Police Department and the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team had already been investigating Bliss’ residence for narcotics activity, according to the Police Department news release.
On the night of April 18, a search warrant was executed at the house.
Eric Wayne McKnight, 49, was arrested on an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant for absconding.
Tate Edward Madson, 23, was arrested on a Mendocino, California warrant for failure to appear in a felony assault case.
Brittny Ann Mahlee Gibson, 30, was arrested on an Albany Municipal Court warrant for failure to comply in a second-degree theft case.
Detectives located drug paraphernalia, scales, packaging material, a surveillance system and other evidence of items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances during a search of the residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.