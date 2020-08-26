Philomath man accused of Linn County carjacking

A Philomath man has been accused of a carjacking in Linn County.

Dusty Lee Risland, 32, was charged with first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crime allegedly occurred on June 30 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser met the suspect at a park in Corvallis on June 30, and the two spent part of the day driving around town. They drove into Linn County and past Peoria Road, ending up at the intersection of Arthur Drive and White Oak Road before the suspect, who was driving, pulled the car over, the accuser said.

He told a police officer that the suspect said he needed to get something out of his backpack, then pulled a black pistol out, pointing at him and ordering him out of the car.

Risland was spotted the next day driving the accuser’s car on Queen Avenue in Albany, and he was arrested by the Albany Police Department. He matched the suspect description for the case, which included information on tattoos.

On July 1, Risland was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a restricted weapon (swing-blade knife).

On July 5, an LCSO deputy attempted to interview Risland about the reported robbery, but Risland refused to talk except for to deny that the vehicle was stolen, the deputy wrote.

The deputy also looked over the car, which was inside the county evidence annex, and spotted a dark colored backpack on the passenger seat.