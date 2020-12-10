North Albany murder suspect accused of putting his DNA on victim's body after shooting

A fresh indictment in a North Albany murder case from March alleges that the suspect tampered with the body of the man he’s accused of killing.
Ryan Scott Williams, 22, was charged in the death of his mother’s fiance, 50-year-old Glenn David Colvin, on March 17.
According to a police report, a woman in the 1800 block of Laura Vista Drive Northwest called Albany police close to 1 a.m. that day to report a naked man, later identified as Williams, standing with a revolver on her porch and claiming to have been raped by someone across the street.
When police arrived, the report said, they detained Williams. When questioned, Williams told officers he’d been raped at gunpoint by Colvin and, in turn, shot Colvin twice. Officers entered the home where the alleged assault happened, also on the same block of Laura Vista Drive, and found Colvin deceased, lying naked on his back atop a bed.
Williams told police, according to the report, that he’d entered Colvin’s bedroom and was forced to perform sexual acts with Colvin. Williams said that, while the alleged assault was occurring, Colvin threatened the lives of Williams' family members if he were to tell police.
After saying he was threatened, the report continued, Williams got control of the revolver he said Colvin was using and shot Colvin twice with the intent to incapacitate him.
The following afternoon, Williams was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on the charge of second-degree murder, to which he pleaded not guilty.
On Dec. 2, a grand jury indictment added the misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence to Williams’ case. A description of the charge in the indictment accuses Williams of “applying (his) DNA to the victim’s (body) after murdering the victim.”
Williams was arraigned on this indictment Thursday morning and, again, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Benton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin, the prosecutor in Williams’ case, declined to elaborate on the new charge. Williams’ defense attorney, Clark Willes, was not immediately available for comment.
Williams is due back in court on Feb. 11, according to the Benton County court schedule, and may begin a jury trial as soon as Aug. 30.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.