Mother of Corvallis girl killed in 2019 DUII crash gets 34 months in prison

A Corvallis woman was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison for a 2019 car crash that killed her teenage daughter.
Kayla Margie Carter, 32, was driving with her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna, in the passenger seat of her 2017 Toyota Camry on the morning of March 16, 2019. Carter reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Airlie Road and Highway 99W, resulting in a collision with a 2006 Subaru Legacy heading north on the highway.
Brianna, an eighth-grader at Cheldelin Middle School, was killed.
According to court documents, Carter's blood alcohol content was found to be around .059% by Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center staff in Corvallis.
Carter was arraigned the following week in Polk County Circuit Court. In the death of her daughter, Carter was charged with felony second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. For crashing into the other driver, Carter was charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief. She also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Court documents also indicated that Carter was tested by Oregon State Police for THC, the active ingredient of marijuana products, following the crash. The results were positive, but Carter told a deputy she hadn't smoked marijuana the morning of the accident or the previous day.
Carter initially pleaded not guilty to all counts in March 2019 and was set to begin a jury trial when she entered a plea agreement on Oct. 22 of this year. She professed guilt to criminally negligent homicide as well as third-degree assault and pleaded no contest to the drunk driving charge. Polk County Judge Norman Hill found Carter guilty of those three counts and dismissed the second-degree manslaughter and criminal mischief charges that day.
Second-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 offense that, if convicted, would have resulted in a mandatory minimum sentence of six years and three months in prison.
According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, who was the lead prosecutor in the case, around 50 people were present at Carter’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday. The proceeding was held at the Col. Nesmith Readiness Center in Dallas due to the anticipated turnout.
Some attendees spoke on behalf of Carter and her deceased daughter. The driver of the Subaru — Bend resident Jessica Cornett — was present at the hearing but chose not to speak, Felton said.
Carter was sentenced to 34 months in prison for criminally negligent homicide. Concurrently, she’ll serve sentences of 18 months for third-degree assault and six months for driving under the influence.
She will be eligible for early release programs and credit for time served, but will be subject to at least three years of post-prison supervision and a lifetime revocation of her driver's license.
"It's a tragic circumstance when a mother, as a result of her conduct, causes the death of her own child,” Felton said in a phone call with the Gazette-Times. “A prison sentence is the appropriate result in terms of holding her accountable, yet still giving her the opportunity to address the issues of substance abuse."
Mike Flinn, Carter’s defense attorney, was not immediately available for comment following the sentencing.
In an email to the Gazette-Times, Brianna’s grandfather Peter Carter wrote: “My granddaughter will be missed dearly by our family. She was 13 and full of life and she was going places. She was doing excellent in school and drama. She was an excellent drawer of anime art. Her sister, Alivea, is missing her sister so much, they were like Siamese twins. We (are) just feeling empty that she was ripped away from us. Because of Kayla and her actions and her bad choices, Brianna is not (with us) today … I will always love her.”
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.