Although Danielle Bisnell, 27, of Redding, California, remains missing, the minivan in which she was seen with an unknown white male — along with the white male — has been found in Linn County.
Investigators interviewed the man, who is considered a witness to the woman's disappearance. His identity was not immediately available.
It was not known exactly where the van was found.
Bisnell was reported missing by family and friends on Dec. 31, 2019. She has been known to frequent Northern California, Oregon and Nevada. It is believed she was traveling through Linn County on her way back to Redding on Dec. 10, when she stopped communicating with her family and friends.
Anyone with information into Bisnell’s disappearance is urged to contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200 or Shasta County Secret Witness at 530-243-2319. A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to her whereabouts.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.