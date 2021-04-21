Cheever found guilty of 2018 Tangent murder

A jury found a Linn County man guilty of murder in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Chad Cheever, 47, was found guilty of murder by abuse in the September 2018 death of his relative Don Whisenhunt, 60. Cheever, the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife, was living with Whisenhunt in Tangent at the time. Cheever was also found guilty of second-degree assault. The jury was unanimous in both findings.
Cheever is slated to be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. by Judge Thomas McHill, who also presided over the trial. The state is seeking a life sentence based on Cheever’s criminal history, which includes felony assault and robbery.
The trial began April 14 and final arguments were made Tuesday. The jury reached the verdict in just under three hours Wednesday.
Neither defense attorney Donald Scales nor prosecutors Julia Baker and Alex Olenick could be reached for comment prior to publishing.
Cheever’s trial was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Tami Jean Fulbright, Whisenhunt’s daughter, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment in Whisenhunt's death in 2019. Fulbright withheld necessary and adequate medical treatment from Whisenhunt, and the jury found Cheever was similarly neglectful — a prerequisite for someone to be convicted of murder by abuse.
The prosecution said an autopsy showed Whisenhunt had a broken vertebra and a number of other serious injuries, indicating he was severely injured prior to his death. The defense attempted to call into question when and how those injuries occurred.
Additionally, the defense said that while Cheever struck Whisenhunt during an altercation, he was unaware of Whisenhunt’s condition and should not be held culpable in a lack of medical treatment for Whisenhunt.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.