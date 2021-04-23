Man convicted in 2018 Tangent murder sentenced to life in prison

A Linn County man found guilty of a 2018 Tangent murder this week has been sentenced to life in prison.

Chad Cheever, 47, was sentenced Friday in Linn County Circuit Court after emotional statements from people close to the victim, Don Whisenhunt, 60. Cheever was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of murder by abuse and second-degree assault in Whisenhunt's death.

Cheever was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years on the murder charge but will not be eligible for parole for 31 years due to an additional six-year sentence in three unrelated assault cases stemming from his conduct while in jail awaiting trial. The sentences were set to run consecutively by Judge Thomas McHill, who presided over the case. If Cheever is released, he will be subject to lifetime supervision.

Cheever, the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife, was living with Whisenhunt in Tangent in September 2018. Cheever was found guilty of severely beating Whisenhunt and leaving him outside to die.

Several of Whisenhunt’s family members spoke during the sentencing hearing, including his brother, Ron Whisenhunt. At one point during Ron Whisenhunt’s statement, he accused Cheever of additional crimes and Cheever interrupted him and began yelling obscenities. McHill threatened to have Cheever removed from the courtroom.