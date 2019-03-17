A man was arrested for aggravated murder on Saturday near Stayton, according to a report from Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., LCSO received a 9-1-1 call about an assault in the 41600 block of Stayton Scio Road. According to the report, the caller hung up before any more information could be obtained.
As deputies arrived at the location, they saw a person running into the residence and a person laying in the driveway. Robert Nelson, 74, contacted deputies outside the residence and informed them that his grandson, Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22, was the person who ran inside the residence, and that his son, Timothy Dean Nelson, 50, was laying on the ground.
All three Nelsons live at the residence.
According to the report, deputies checked Timothy Nelson’s welfare and determined he had died as a result of homicidal violence. Deputies attempted to communicate with Joshua Nelson inside the residence but he would not respond to their requests.
The Linn County Regional SWAT Team was called to the location for assistance. After approximately six hours, Joshua Nelson surrendered to law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.
Anyone who saw or had contact with Timothy Nelson or Joshua Nelson on March 16 is asked to the contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
