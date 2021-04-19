Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Mill City

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified person found near the Santiam River in Mill City on Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office officials are declining to release any information about the deceased, found near the 700 block of Northeast Alder Street, as they work to identify the person and a cause of death. Capt. Michelle Duncan said the autopsy is likely to be completed later this week.

“At this time, we don’t have an identification,” Duncan said. “There were no obvious signs of trauma, but we’re working with medical examiners to see if the cause of death can be determined. Other than that, the investigation is ongoing to find out the cause and/or identity of the deceased.”

Duncan said the person appeared to be dead for some time, potentially weeks or even months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

