Lebanon man suspected of stealing Albany Fire Department vehicle

A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.

Albany Police Department arrested Joseph William Noel, 34, on Tuesday, Oct. 26 on suspicion of burglary, theft, unlawful use and entry of a vehicle and criminal mischief. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27.

Albany Police Department Capt. Brad Liles said Noel was arrested in Albany after investigators identified the graffiti signature on the stolen AFD vehicle as matching that of Noel’s signature on his own vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from AFD, a window in the Station 13 weight room was left unlocked Sunday night. ­­Noel allegedly entered through the window with the intention of stealing a vehicle. He is believed to have stolen the station’s water rescue utility truck, tagging with graffiti, damaging it and then leaving it in Eugene.

The station is located off of Three Lakes Road.

There were five crew members in between night calls and sleeping when the theft happened, according to AFD.