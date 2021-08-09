Lebanon man sentenced to nearly 10 years for sex crimes

A Linn County man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to almost 10 years in prison.

Lebanon resident James Walter Plagmann, 46, was convicted of luring a minor and first-degree sexual abuse during a court hearing on July 30. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges on June 23 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Plagmann to almost four years in prison for luring a minor and a little more than six years for first-degree sexual abuse. A count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree was dismissed as a part of the negotiated settlement.

Plagmann was arrested on June 17, 2020 following an investigation into a report that he had inappropriate contact with a preschool-aged child known to him and living in Lebanon. The crimes occurred on or about May 24, 2020 at Plagmann’s residence. At the time of the arrest, police stated that there did not appear to be any additional victims.