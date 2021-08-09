Lebanon man sentenced to nearly 10 years for sex crimes

A Linn County man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to almost 10 years in prison.
Lebanon resident James Walter Plagmann, 46, was convicted of luring a minor and first-degree sexual abuse during a court hearing on July 30. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges on June 23 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Plagmann to almost four years in prison for luring a minor and a little more than six years for first-degree sexual abuse. A count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree was dismissed as a part of the negotiated settlement.
Plagmann was arrested on June 17, 2020 following an investigation into a report that he had inappropriate contact with a preschool-aged child known to him and living in Lebanon. The crimes occurred on or about May 24, 2020 at Plagmann’s residence. At the time of the arrest, police stated that there did not appear to be any additional victims.
The Lebanon Police Department had multiple contacts with the defendant, including an arrest for a similar incident in 2013. At the time, Plagmann pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse, but the charge was dismissed. He was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual abuse and ordered to register as a sex offender and pay a $200 fine. The court sentenced him to 10 days in county jail and he was put on probation for three years.
The July 30 sentencing hearing was contested, said prosecutor Richard Wijers. The state argued for a 10 year sentence while the defense sought a sentence of around six years.
“Cases like this can create tremendous difficulties for the families of victims,” Wijers said. “I think the court reached a just decision based on the available evidence.”
The defendant was ordered to pay the court $400 in criminal fines and $865 in restitution. He was remanded to the custody of the Linn County Sheriff to be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. According to court documents, Plagmann will not be considered for any type of reduction in sentence for the sexual abuse charge, but he is eligible for a reduction in sentence for the charge of luring a minor.