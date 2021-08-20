Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his mother

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.
Kris Allan Fiala, 55, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated harassment in Linn County Circuit Court.
Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Fiala to life in prison for the murder charge and two and a half years for the harassment conviction during a hearing on Friday. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
According to court documents, on Dec. 1, 2020, the defendant killed his mother Astrid Gladys Fiala by stabbing her multiple times in the back and abdomen. She was 85.
Fiala’s brother Keith called 911 and told a dispatcher his mother was bleeding to death. When a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy got to the scene, he saw the defendant with a knife in his hand. The deputy found Astrid Gladys Fiala face down in the living room.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the aggravated harassment charge stems from Fiala spitting at a deputy who was patting him down for weapons on the night of the crime.
According to Keith Fiala, his brother was heavily intoxicated before becoming upset and stabbing their mother. Kris Fiala’s blood alcohol content was 0.275% when tested at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Fiala pleaded guilty to the murder charge and no contest to the aggravated harassment count. These were conditional pleas, so he retains the right to appeal Friday’s ruling.
The minimum sentence the defendant could have received for the murder charge was 25 years. Prosecutor Keith Stein argued for life in prison based on Fiala’s history of violence.
A review of court documents show that the defendant has been charged with violent crimes committed against various family members in the past. These convictions include assault and strangulation. His most recent offense was in 2017 when he was charged with fourth-degree assault against his brother. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at the time.
“There isn’t any result that will bring justice to his family,” Stein said.
During the hearing, the state argued for the harassment sentence to run consecutively. Defense attorney Mike Flinn argued for a concurrent sentence, saying that 25 years was essentially a life sentence for Fiala who would be in his 80s upon release.
When delivering the sentence, the judge decided the terms would run consecutively because each crime involved a different victim. He added that Fiala’s criminal history made it hard for the court to give a shorter sentence.
“This result was expected,” Flinn said. “But we’re confident that we’ll succeed on appeals.”
