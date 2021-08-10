Jury finds Albany man guilty of manslaughter after he ran over his wife

A 12-person jury has found an Albany man guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

On Friday following a four day trial in Linn County Circuit Court, Gary Donavan McDonald Jr., 54, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The charges stem from a car crash that occurred Oct. 13, 2020, when McDonald ran over and killed his wife Colleen McDonald in his pickup truck.

McDonald is in custody at the Linn County Jail, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 6.

The fatal crash happened along Century Drive, north of Knox Butte Road. Colleen McDonald was walking north along the road’s shoulder when she was struck from behind by her husband’s vehicle which was also traveling northbound, according to the Albany Police Department. The couple lived just a few blocks from the crash site.

Prosecutor Michael Paul said McDonald’s blood alcohol content was .12% four hours after the crash. McDonald was charged for the crimes on Oct. 14.