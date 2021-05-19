Hillsboro man found guilty of Linn County sex crimes

Mid-Valley Media
A Hillsboro man was found guilty of three felony sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Brandon Dale Morgan, 45, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of first-degree sodomy of a person under the age of 12 and an additional count of attempted first-degree sexual abuse of the same person. Judge Brendan Kane presided over the trial held at the Linn County Fairgrounds.
Morgan’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
Neither Morgan’s attorney Tyler Reid, nor prosecutor Ani Yardumian were able to be reached by phone at the time of publishing.
