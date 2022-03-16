Governor appeals Linn County lawsuit over Brown's clemency orders

Gov. Kate Brown is appealing a lower court ruling that mostly upheld her use of clemency orders to grant state prisoners early release.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year by Linn County District Attorney Douglas Marteeny, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow and crime victims in Marion County Circuit Court earlier this year, argued that Brown's commutations were illegal and demanded the court put a stop to them.

In a March 1 opinion, Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Leith wrote the governor is within her right to grant clemency at will to whomever she chooses and does not have to initiate a process that would allow victims a say if there is no application on file from the incarcerated person.

There was one area in which Leith found the governor had exceeded her powers. He said the governor lacked the authority to commute the sentences of juvenile offenders whose crimes predated a 2019 state allowing them to participate in parole hearings.

Ultimately, Leith gave the district attorneys representing the counties standing in the case but questioned whether the victim plaintiffs' participation would withstand judicial scrutiny.

Marteeny said in an interview the issue is not whether or not the governor can commute sentences but the process she uses.

The governor, according to Marteeny, is sidestepping victims and their opportunity to be heard.

"I think the law requires her to listen to victims as part of the process," Marteeny said. "I also don't think the law allows her to reduce sentences and then politically hide behind the parole board when the release is granted."

In a statement at the time of the lower court ruling, a press secretary with the governor's office said Brown was mostly pleased with the opinion — especially in regard to upholding 1,200 past commutations — and will continue to exercise her clemency powers in cases she believe deserve executive action.

Now, the governor's office is currently evaluating Brown's legal options and has filed a notice of appeal, which was received on March 8.

